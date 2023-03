Just east of Bahía Maguey, this lush 250m beach has calm waters good for snorkeling, and no crowds because there's no vehicle access and no restaurants. You can come by boat (most do), or walk to the beach by a 1km path through the forest. The trail starts about 1.3km back toward Santa Cruz from the Maguey parking lot; the easy-to-miss entry is next to a nondescript bus stop and marked by signs telling people not to disturb wildlife.

It becomes a miniriver in the rainy season.