Inaccessible by land, Chachacual has two beaches: the easterly Playa La India is one of Huatulco’s most beautiful scimitars of sand and one of the area’s best places for snorkeling. The eponymous Playa Chachacual is longer with strong sea currents. There are no facilities on either beach but you'll find the odd local selling coconuts. Catch a motorboat from Santa Cruz harbor.

Both beaches are within the national park meaning they should – hopefully – remain undeveloped.