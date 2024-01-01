Playa Santa Cruz

Bahías de Huatulco

Santa Cruz Huatulco's small beach is easily accessible but often crowded, and its looks are marred by the cruise-ship pier – especially when one of the floating skyscrapers is in dock. It has several beach restaurants of the kind where staff stand outside with menus trying to pull people in.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sunset at the touristic Zipolite beach in Oaxaca, Mexico. Rocky beach with no people.; Shutterstock ID 2275510841; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2275510841

    Playa Zipolite

    26.56 MILES

    Zipolite's beach is huge, running for a good 1.5km and dispatching massive waves. It's famous for its nudity; you'll see people randomly swimming,…

  • Playa Salchi

    Playa Salchi

    15.09 MILES

    Halfway between the western edge of Parque Nacional Huatulco and Puerto Ángel awaits some of the most precious coastline in Oaxaca. The water can be…

  • Sunset over the pacific ocean from a hill in Punta Cometa, Mazunte, Mexico.

    Punta Cometa

    29.03 MILES

    This rocky cape, jutting out from the west end of Mazunte beach, is the southernmost point in the state of Oaxaca and a fabulous place to hike at sunset…

  • San Agustin Beach, Oaxaca, Mexico.

    Bahía San Agustín

    8.27 MILES

    This long, sandy beach, 14km west of Santa Cruz Huatulco, is backed by a fishing village, and in contrast to Huatulco's other settlements, there's…

  • Playa la Boquilla, Oaxaca, Mexico.

    Playa La Boquilla

    24.06 MILES

    The coast east of Puerto Ángel is dotted with small hidden beaches, none of them very busy on weekdays. Playa La Boquilla, on a gentle bay about 7.5km…

  • Aerial view of Conejo Bay at Santa Maria Huatulco, Oaxaca, Mexico.

    Bahía Conejos

    4.81 MILES

    The oddly named 'rabbit bay,' 3km east of Tangolunda, has a long main beach divided by a small rocky outcrop into the western Playa Arenas and the eastern…

  • Cacaluta beach in Huatulko, Oaxaca, Mexico.

    Bahía Cacaluta

    2.85 MILES

    Cacaluta is a 1km-long slice of paradise that's protected by an island, backed by dunes and usually deliciously deserted. The Mexican road-trip movie Y Tú…

  • Playa El Maguey, Santa Maria Huatulco, Oaxaca, Mexico.

    Bahía Maguey

    1.93 MILES

    Three kilometers west of Santa Cruz and easily walkable along a roadside pavement, Maguey’s fine 400m beach curves around a calm bay between forested…

Nearby Bahías de Huatulco attractions

1. Corredor Turístico

0.41 MILES

One of Huatulco's more recent developments is a wide terraced walkway that leads from Crucecita to the Santa Cruz harbor. The path then carries on west…

2. Playa La Entrega

0.66 MILES

La Entrega lies toward the outer edge of Bahía de Santa Cruz, a five-minute motorboat trip or 2.5km walk/drive along a bendy road from Santa Cruz. This…

3. Bahía Chahué

0.75 MILES

The beach here, 1km east of Santa Cruz Huatulco, is wide with soft sand, but offers little in the way of shade, plus the surf can be surprisingly strong…

5. Bahía El Órgano

1.38 MILES

Just east of Bahía Maguey, this lush 250m beach has calm waters good for snorkeling, and no crowds because there's no vehicle access and no restaurants…

7. Bahía Tangolunda

2.78 MILES

Tangolunda, 5km east of Santa Cruz Huatulco, is the site of most of the major top-end hotel developments. The long, wide, spotlessly clean beach is…

