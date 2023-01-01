Bahía San Agustín

This long, sandy beach, 14km west of Santa Cruz Huatulco, is backed by a fishing village, and in contrast to Huatulco's other settlements, there's absolutely no resort-type development – just a line of rustic comedores stretching along the beach, serving seafood and fish dishes and simple antojitos (Mexican snacks). Usually the waters are calm, and there is coral with very good snorkeling around the rocks in the bay and at Playa Riscalillo around the corner to the east.

San Agustín is popular with Mexicans on weekends and vacations, but quiet at other times. Some restaurants rent out snorkel gear, and most of them can arrange boats to Riscalillo or Playa La India. El Capi, on the northeast end, sits on quiet sands and has an on-site restaurant, rustic cabañas and tents for rent.

A 13km dirt road heads south to San Agustín from a crossroads on Hwy 200, 1.7km west of the airport. Buses between Huatulco and Pochutla will drop you at the turnoff, where taxis wait to carry people to San Agustín (M$130, or M$30 per person by colectivo).