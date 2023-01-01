Playa Salchi

Halfway between the western edge of Parque Nacional Huatulco and Puerto Ángel awaits some of the most precious coastline in Oaxaca. The water can be somewhat rough on the main beach but there are several swimmable beaches nearby that you can easily walk to along jungly dirt roads.

Ask for directions at Manta Raya Hotel, where you can stop for lunch or spend the night in spacious oceanfront rooms with private balcony. The Swiss owner Reto will gladly point you in the right direction. To get here, take Hwy 200 west to the Cuatunalco turnoff and follow the Manta Raya signs along a dirt road for about 7km.