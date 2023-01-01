With a wonderful and very appropriate setting overlooking the ocean, this two-part turtle center ushers visitors on a walk around a collection of outdoor tanks filled with all kinds of exotic breeds of turtle before diving (metaphorically) into an indoor aquarium where you can get very close to some BIG reptiles. The research center contains specimens of all the world's eight marine-turtle species (seven of which frequent Mexico's coasts), plus some freshwater and land varieties.
Centro Mexicano de la Tortuga
Mazunte
