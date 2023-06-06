Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Mazunte is a counterpart of Zipolite, a huddle of thatch and abode buildings that hug two elemental beaches – Playas Rinconcito and Mermejita – on either side of a wave-lashed headland called La Cometa. Wellknown on the independent travelers’ circuit, it’s a motley melange of tattoo parlors, yoga studios, Che Guevara T-shirts and people who see their future in tarot cards. It’s also very beautiful and – courtesy of a recent pueblo mágico (magical village) listing – the most visited of the beach villages hereabouts.
Mazunte
This rocky cape, jutting out from the west end of Mazunte beach, is the southernmost point in the state of Oaxaca and a fabulous place to hike at sunset…
Mazunte
With a wonderful and very appropriate setting overlooking the ocean, this two-part turtle center ushers visitors on a walk around a collection of outdoor…
Get to the heart of Mazunte with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Mexico $28.99
Cancun, Cozumel & the Yucatan $22.99
Pocket Cancun & the Riviera Maya $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide