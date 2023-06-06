Overview

Mazunte is a counterpart of Zipolite, a huddle of thatch and abode buildings that hug two elemental beaches – Playas Rinconcito and Mermejita – on either side of a wave-lashed headland called La Cometa. Wellknown on the independent travelers’ circuit, it’s a motley melange of tattoo parlors, yoga studios, Che Guevara T-shirts and people who see their future in tarot cards. It’s also very beautiful and – courtesy of a recent pueblo mágico (magical village) listing – the most visited of the beach villages hereabouts.