Mazunte

Overview

Mazunte is a counterpart of Zipolite, a huddle of thatch and abode buildings that hug two elemental beaches – Playas Rinconcito and Mermejita – on either side of a wave-lashed headland called La Cometa. Wellknown on the independent travelers’ circuit, it’s a motley melange of tattoo parlors, yoga studios, Che Guevara T-shirts and people who see their future in tarot cards. It’s also very beautiful and – courtesy of a recent pueblo mágico (magical village) listing – the most visited of the beach villages hereabouts.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sunset over the pacific ocean from a hill in Punta Cometa, Mazunte, Mexico.

    Punta Cometa

    Mazunte

    This rocky cape, jutting out from the west end of Mazunte beach, is the southernmost point in the state of Oaxaca and a fabulous place to hike at sunset…

  • Centro Mexicano de la Tortuga

    Centro Mexicano de la Tortuga

    Mazunte

    With a wonderful and very appropriate setting overlooking the ocean, this two-part turtle center ushers visitors on a walk around a collection of outdoor…

