Hagia Sofia

One of Huatulco’s loveliest and most interesting day trips, this ‘agro-ecotourism’ operation includes a large organic fruit orchard and a gorgeous 500m riverside trail with 60 kinds of tropical flowering plants that attract colorful birds and butterflies. You can have a refreshing dip beneath a waterfall while you’re there. It's 9km northwest of Santa María Huatulco and about 30km from La Crucecita (a 45-minute drive).

You can visit any day, but reserve the day before in person or by phoning the office in Santa Cruz Huatulco: tours are given in English or Spanish and most people stay about four hours.