About 1.5km east of Playa Conejos, just before the Parque Eco-Arqueológico Copalita, lies Hutatulco's most low-key beach. Less pretty than other spots, Bocana is the surfers' choice courtesy of a decent right-hand break near the mouth of the Río Copalita. There's a surf school offering lessons and rentals on-site (look out for the VW camper-van mural).