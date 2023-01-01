Parque Eco-Arqueológico Copalita

Granted, it's no Monte Albán, but this pre-Hispanic site 600m north of La Bocana village is your only true glimpse of history in made-in-the-1980s Huatulco. Excavations are ongoing, but, to date, a ball court and two fairly modest temples have been uncovered. Adding to the appeal is a small museum, a jungle path to a spectacular clifftop lookout (site of an ancient 'guiding stone' possibly also used for sacrifices) and some explanatory signs in Spanish and English.

The site was occupied by different groups between about 600 BC and AD 750, and again from 1000 to the 16th century. You can wander around on your own or hire a guide (M$480 for up to four people).

A taxi to Crucecita costs M$100.