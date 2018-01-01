Welcome to Mulegé
The palm- and mangrove-lined Río Mulegé, with its delta, birds, wildlife and nearby snorkeling and diving opportunities, makes Mulegé a great stop for the outdoorsy or those with kids. Set down in a narrow arroyo (stream) Mulegé is prone to flooding when it gets pummeled by hurricanes and major storms (which tends to happen every two to three years). The river setting plus the 18th-century mission and town square give the town a remote, old-town feeling unique in Baja.
As you wind your way south from Mulegé, you’ll pass some of the peninsula's most beautiful, turquoise-lapped playas (beaches) along Bahía Concepción, The pelican colonies, funky rock formations and milky, blue-green water, remains a top stop for kayakers even though several of the beaches are becoming more built up.
Top experiences in Mulegé
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.