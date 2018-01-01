Welcome to Puerto Escondido
While it’s hardly undiscovered these days, PE remains pleasantly rough around the edges and, thanks to its spread-out nature, rarely feels urban. Plus, there’s more to do here than just ride white-knuckle on waves. Tie-die t-shirts stroll the sandy lanes of La Punta, master chefs have moved into residential Rinconada, while Playa Carrizalillo – the superstar of Mexico’s beaches – is a gorgeous place to hang out, swim, and live vicariously as a surfer dude(ette).
Top experiences in Puerto Escondido
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Puerto Escondido activities
Sea Turtle Release in Puerto Escondido
You will be picked up at 5pm from your Puerto Escondido hotel. Board a comfortable van and head north on the main road for about 8 minutes. You will then take a detour to Palmarito Beach. This is a beautiful virgin beach located about 10 minutes away from the city. Once you get there, you will head to the turtle camp site where a local guide will greet you and provide you with full information about the camp and the work being done to protect and save sea turtles. Right before sunset, you will be getting ready to say goodbye to the turtles as you appreciate the gorgeous landscape from the beach. See, hold and help the newly hatched turtles get to the water to start their amazing adventure into the sea. After you have released the turtles, you will head back to the hotel filled with wonderful memories of this experience.
Puerto Escondido City and Shopping Tour
You will begin your tour walking through the famous tourist corridor called El Adoquin, place where you can find plenty handicraft shops and buy different types of souvenirs like black pottery, traditional textiles and alebrijes, brightly and colored sculptures of fantastical creatures typical of Oaxacan-Mexican folk art. Then you will continue visiting Buen Mezcal, place where you can taste the Mezcal and Mezcal creams (the original Oaxaca version of the well-known Tequila) and an enjoyable regional coffee. Your next stop will be the beautiful Zicatela Beach, place where you can enjoy amazing views from Puerto Escondido shore. Take pictures of its amazing views and walk along the well know beach, famous for being the 3rd place in the world with the highest waves, a perfect spot for surfing. Afterwards you will go to the traditional Benito Juarez picturesque market to discover the traditional products that local trades, like aromatic herbs that are used to to cuisine or like medicine, besides vegetables and fishes. To finish your journey, you can choose between enjoy at your own a delicious dish of fishes and seafood at one of the restaurants from El Adoquín or a good and delicious typical food in one of the restaurants in the center of Puerto Escondido.
Dolphin Watching Cruise from Puerto Escondido
! After hotel pick up (6:45 am) you will arrive at Puerto Angelito beach where you will be departing on a 25 foot boat (panga) with shade to our dolphin watching adventure. Be ready to be amazed with an incredible diversity of marine wildlife. We will search for dolphins in the pacific coast which has 5 species of dolphins: Spotter, spinners, bottle nose, pilot dolphins and river dolphins. Once we find them, get your cameras ready and be amazed as we see dolphins in the water. It’s a breathtaking feeling to enjoy the company of these beautiful mammals. There is so much to see so be ready to be to have fun in this adventure! As we head to back to the dock will take you to see the beautiful beaches of Coral, Carrizalillo and Bacocho. At the end of the tour you can decide if you would like to stay at Puerto Angelito beach or head back to your hotel.
Bioluminescent Lagoon Boat Ride and Swim
Come and adventures into the phosphorescent waters of the Lagoon of Manialtepec. A magical place where plankton transforms into radiant bioluminescence lights. Microorganisms that react to movement. You will be picked up at 7 pm from your Puerto Escondido Hotel. Board a comfortable van and head north on the main road for about 20 minutes.. There you will board a 25 foot boat on a 71 minute boat ride to encounter an extraordinary eco-system with abundant wildlife such as birds, fish, iguanas, and plankton. We will proceed into the center of the lagoon in search of the bioluminescence lights where you will swim and live a magical experience Come and be amazed as the lights go on with every movement you make in the water and see an incredible sky with planets, constellations and stars. After our return from the lagoon you will be transported back to your hotel.
Puerto Escondido Surfing Classes
Experience the amazing sensation of surfing the best waves in Puerto Escondido! Total fun, learn to surf guaranteed with the help of a professional instructor! You will be picked up at your hotel and brought to one of the best beaches, Carrizalillo or Punta Zicatela. Once at the beach an instructor will provide you with the surfing gear equipment, and will give a surfing tutorial with all the tips to prevail on your first surfing class. Next, you will head to the water to start catching some waves! After the lesson you can spend some time at the beach where we will provide a beverage to enjoy after a well surfed class.
Coral Reef Snorkeling at San Agustin Beach
Your tour begins with hotel pickup in Puerto Escondido at 8am. You'll drive by the coastal road heading towards the South as your guide/driver gives you a briefing of what the tour will entail and what you see along the way. You'll pass by different communities as your guide tells you how people live around the Oaxacan Coast. You will stop at the community of San Isidro del Palmar where you can have breakfast (not included) or try a Oaxacan dish/snack. You'll continue driving on the coastal road until you reach the marina Santa Maria where you'll go through13 kilometers of dirt road and arrive directly to the beautiful bay of San Agustin (St. Augustine). Once at this beach, you'll get all necessary equipment and go snorkeling and have the opportunity to see many colorful fish, starfish, coral, sea urchins, and more. Your guide can take pictures for you underwater during the tour.Then, you can enjoy a good meal of seafood, fish, shrimp, octopus, lobsters, oysters, and more (not included) and relax for a bit, before heading back to Puerto Escondido.