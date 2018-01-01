Puerto Escondido City and Shopping Tour

You will begin your tour walking through the famous tourist corridor called El Adoquin, place where you can find plenty handicraft shops and buy different types of souvenirs like black pottery, traditional textiles and alebrijes, brightly and colored sculptures of fantastical creatures typical of Oaxacan-Mexican folk art. Then you will continue visiting Buen Mezcal, place where you can taste the Mezcal and Mezcal creams (the original Oaxaca version of the well-known Tequila) and an enjoyable regional coffee. Your next stop will be the beautiful Zicatela Beach, place where you can enjoy amazing views from Puerto Escondido shore. Take pictures of its amazing views and walk along the well know beach, famous for being the 3rd place in the world with the highest waves, a perfect spot for surfing. Afterwards you will go to the traditional Benito Juarez picturesque market to discover the traditional products that local trades, like aromatic herbs that are used to to cuisine or like medicine, besides vegetables and fishes. To finish your journey, you can choose between enjoy at your own a delicious dish of fishes and seafood at one of the restaurants from El Adoquín or a good and delicious typical food in one of the restaurants in the center of Puerto Escondido.