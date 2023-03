Puerto Escondido's central bay is long enough to accommodate restaurants at its west end, a fleet of fishing boats in its center (Playa Principal), and sun worshippers and young bodyboarders at its east end (Playa Marinero), where the waters are a little cleaner. Pelicans wing in centimeters above the waves, boats bob on the swell and a few hawkers prowl up and down with a low-key sales pitch.