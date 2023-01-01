Casa Wabi, a sprawling artists' residency that occupies a wonderfully airy building designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, runs tours three times a week at its sublime oceanfront property 27km west of Puerto Escondido. Founded by Mexican contemporary artist Bosco Sodi, the multidisciplinary arts center features an indoor gallery and several outdoor exhibits on the beach.

Tour proceeds for the nonprofit go to an outreach program in which resident artists impart workshops in 14 local communities. Casa Wabi is best reached by car.