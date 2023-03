The Cocodrilario de Chacahua houses over 200 crocodiles, releasing some of them into the lagoons occasionally as part of a successful program to save the local wild croc population from extinction at the hands of poachers. It's not specifically set up to receive visitors, but you're welcome to drop by.

Local lanchas (motorboats; M$15 per person) will whiz you across the channel to the inland half of the village where the Cocodrilario is situated.