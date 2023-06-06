Puerto Escondido

Overview

Is this where surfers go when they die? Many places claim to be the world’s best surfing beach, but Puerto Escondido’s Playa Zicatela – 3.5km of golden sand and crashing waves – would make most wave-riders’ top tens. Even if you have no desire to test your balance as a 20ft wave curls over your head, Mexico’s ‘hidden port’ is a highly desirable place, a small mellow town where Mexicans, expats and world travelers intermingle, and surfboards are as ubiquitous as cell phones.

  • Surfer looking the wave breaking at Zicatela beach, Mexico; Shutterstock ID 749690260; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 749690260

    Playa Zicatela

    Puerto Escondido

    Legendary 3.5km-long Zicatela is the best-known surfing spot in Mexico courtesy of the tempestuous surfing waves of the Mexican Pipeline. The heart of the…

  • January 2018: The crowded beach of Playa Carrizalillo in Puerto Escondido. 1046221246 background, beach, beautiful, blue, carrizalillo, city, coast, color, crowded, day, escondido, green, holiday, landscape, manzanillo, mexico, natural, nature, oaxaca, ocean, outdoor, outdoors, pacific, palm, people, playa, puerto, relax, resort, sand, scenery, scenic, sea, shore, sky, summer, sun, sunny, sunset, tourism, tourist, town, travel, tropical, vacation, vallarta, view, water, wave, white

    Playa Carrizalillo

    Puerto Escondido

    Small is beautiful at Carrizalillo, set in a sheltered cove west of the center that's reached by a stairway of 157 steps. It’s popular for swimming and…

  • Laguna de Manialtepec in Oaxaca.

    Laguna de Manialtepec

    Puerto Escondido

    The 6km-long Manialtepec Lagoon, beginning 14km west of Puerto Escondido along Hwy 200, is an essential spot for bird enthusiasts and a fascinating place…

  • Casa Wabi

    Casa Wabi

    Puerto Escondido

    Casa Wabi, a sprawling artists' residency that occupies a wonderfully airy building designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, runs tours three…

  • Bahía Principal

    Bahía Principal

    Puerto Escondido

    Puerto Escondido's central bay is long enough to accommodate restaurants at its west end, a fleet of fishing boats in its center (Playa Principal), and…

  • Bahía Puerto Angelito

    Bahía Puerto Angelito

    Puerto Escondido

    The sheltered bay of Puerto Angelito has two smallish beaches with shallow, usually calm waters: the western Playa Angelito and the eastern Playa…

