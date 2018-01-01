Cozumel Private Sightseeing Shore Excursion with Driver

Enjoy a fun 5-hour shore excursion tour which gives you a broad view and flavor of this beautiful Island. At the previously set time by you, one of the drivers will pick you up at the cruise ship Pier or the Ferry Pier to show you Cozumel’s landmarks and tell you all about its history and fun facts during the city tour. Afterwards, you will make your way to the Chocolate Factory for a 20-minute tour. Here, you will learn about how Mayans used and processed chocolate. Next, head on to the Tequila History and Tasting Tour. Optional visit to San Gervasio Mayan ruins or you will continue to Mayaluum where you will be able to see how craftsmen work clay and limestone the same way Mayans did to make masks, idols and Mayan figures among many other crafts. Then, you will head on to the Coastal Highway for a drive where you will enjoy breathtaking views and will be able to stop to take pictures at spots of your choice. Along this Highway, there are some beachfront restaurants that serve delicious Mexican and seafood dishes, if you choose to you can stop in one of them for lunch.Later, you will visit Palancar, a local beach, where you can shore snorkel, swim in the beautiful blue waters, or simply relax enjoying the breeze laying in a “hamaca” under the coconut palm trees. When time is up, the driver will take you back to the pier after enjoying an unforgettable day in Cozumel.