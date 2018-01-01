Welcome to Isla Cozumel
While diving and snorkeling are the main draws, the town square is a pleasant place to spend the afternoon, and it's highly gratifying to explore the less-visited parts of the island on a rented scooter or convertible bug. The coastal road leads to small Maya ruins, a marine park and captivating scenery along the unforgettable windswept shore. And while the nightlife here doesn't rival Playa's or Cancún's, there's plenty to do after the sun goes down.
Top experiences in Isla Cozumel
Isla Cozumel activities
Mr. Sancho's All-Inclusive Day Pass
When you arrive at Mr. Sancho's Beach Club on Cozumel, your all-inclusive day pass allows you to enjoy its many amenities. Relax along the longest beachfront location on the island, home to 1,500 feet (457 meters) of clean white sand, and go swimming in the clear Caribbean water. Fill up on unlimited food from the buffet and drinks at the pool bar, and take a nap in a hammock, if the mood strikes. It's up to you how you spend your time at the club. Please note: This pass does not include entrance to the aquatic park.
Cozumel Private Custom Jeep Tour with Lunch and Snorkeling
Your private Jeep tour of Cozumel is an interactive way to see amazing places, experience the jungle surroundings, and swim in the Caribbean Sea. Begin by meeting your private guide, who you will follow while operating your very own Jeep. Then head to the national park, where you can admire the native vegetation and look for wildlife. Learn about history of the Maya civilization, where your guide will tell you about this ancient culture. Then continue by driving your Jeep along road to the beach for an aquatic adventure—snorkeling. Put on provided snorkeling gear to get an up-close look at marine life in its natural splendor. You can also rest on the beach and enjoy an authentic Mexican lunch. After lunch, explore the beautiful beaches on the east side of the island, and then head to your last stop, a tequila factory. Here, learn from your guide about this Mexican liquor and its distillation process, scents, and colors, plus taste different flavors. After this, return to your starting point to end your tour. Optionally, you may customize your own itinerary by adding on other activities (own expense) like visiting the San Gervacio archaeological site, Punta Sur National Park, El Cedral, scuba diving, shopping, horseback riding, a turtle release experience, visiting the town of San Miguel, riding a Jet Ski, parasailing, or swimming with dolphins.
Cozumel Food Tour
Cozumel, surrounded by the blue waters of the Caribbean Sea, is as much influenced by the Mayan and Spanish roots of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as it is the cultures and cuisine of the Caribbean. During this small-group food tour, indulge in the local fare of the island, where you’re always within arm’s reach of something tasty.Meet your food-savvy guide downtown and board the minivan en route to small, off-the-beaten-path eateries and food stalls. Start with a favorite snack of Mexican empanadas before moving on to tacos stuffed with fish fresh from Cozumel’s shores. You can wash it down with a cold cerveza. Visit an open-air market for an introduction to regional produce, spices and other ingredients used in Yucatecan cuisine. After witnessing the bustle of shoppers, your guide stops at a neighborhood family-run restaurant, called a cocina economica, for simple but delicious home-style fare.Finally, top off your 5-hour food tour with tastes of various sweet pastries at a traditional Mexican bakery. Sip agua fresca —a nonalcoholic fresh fruit juice blended with sugar and water — or enjoy refreshing cola or lemonade. End with return transport downtown and take delight in just having taken a huge bite out of Cozumel.
Catamaran Sail and Snorkel Tour in Cozumel
Board the only sailing catamaran in Cozumel for a 3-hour tour out to some of the best snorkel reefs in Cozumel. Sail on a 43'X24' catamaran equipped with fresh water showers, restrooms and ergonomically designed stairs for easy access in and out of the water. Spend time on the covered-deck, while your crew takes you to your first snorkel stop. Enter the water with your snorkel guide. See the abundant marine life that inhabits the reef. Snorkel for about 45-minutes at each stop. Dive in at your second snorkel stop. Explore the world's second largest barrier reef. Quench your thirst following your underwater adventure with complimentary drinks. Choose from ice cold beer, rum punch, tequila shots, soft drinks, water and more. Enjoy homemade guacamole with salsa and chips. Listen to music as you unwind and sail back to the dock.
Cozumel Private Sightseeing Shore Excursion with Driver
Enjoy a fun 5-hour shore excursion tour which gives you a broad view and flavor of this beautiful Island. At the previously set time by you, one of the drivers will pick you up at the cruise ship Pier or the Ferry Pier to show you Cozumel’s landmarks and tell you all about its history and fun facts during the city tour. Afterwards, you will make your way to the Chocolate Factory for a 20-minute tour. Here, you will learn about how Mayans used and processed chocolate. Next, head on to the Tequila History and Tasting Tour. Optional visit to San Gervasio Mayan ruins or you will continue to Mayaluum where you will be able to see how craftsmen work clay and limestone the same way Mayans did to make masks, idols and Mayan figures among many other crafts. Then, you will head on to the Coastal Highway for a drive where you will enjoy breathtaking views and will be able to stop to take pictures at spots of your choice. Along this Highway, there are some beachfront restaurants that serve delicious Mexican and seafood dishes, if you choose to you can stop in one of them for lunch.Later, you will visit Palancar, a local beach, where you can shore snorkel, swim in the beautiful blue waters, or simply relax enjoying the breeze laying in a “hamaca” under the coconut palm trees. When time is up, the driver will take you back to the pier after enjoying an unforgettable day in Cozumel.
Cozumel Shore Excursion: Jeep and Snorkel Adventure
Your Cozumel shore excursion begins when you board your Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Patriot, taking off on an exciting drive around town for insights into local life. The scenic route provides breathtaking views of tropical Cozumel and you'll keep in contact with your tour guide via a state-of-the-art radio system installed in every Jeep. From Cozumel, you’ll follow a long sandy road to the Punta Sur State Refuge ecological reserve. Here you'll visit El Caracol, an ancient Mayan ruin once used as a weather alarm. At Columbia Lagoon, watch saltwater crocodiles basking in the sun in their natural environment. Then, explore the observation tower which overlooks the lagoon before heading over to the beach to enjoy the year-round crystal-clear waters. The second feature of your Cozumel shore excursion takes place in a bay protected from sea currents; its calm, shallow waters make it the ideal place for snorkeling. You might see turtles, lobsters and tropical fish on your guided snorkeling tour. While you snorkel, your guide will always be nearby to help you out and answer any questions you may have. If you want to give snorkeling a miss, feel free to simply relax under the shade of your beach umbrella.Jumping back into the Jeeps, you'll head over to the Navigation Museum inside the Punta Celarain lighthouse, with the option to climb to the top. Your shore excursion concludes with a drive over to a beach resort to enjoy a delicious Mexican lunch of fajitas, rice, beans, chips, real tortillas and Mexican salsa. Beach chairs, a freshwater swimming pool, showers and towels are included in the price.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to Cozumel for your ship's departure. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.