9 Best Places to Visit in Mexico

Lonely Planet may earn a commission from affiliate links on our site. All recommendations and reviews reflect our own independent opinions.

Cantinas and cathedrals. Art and archaeology. Mariachis and mountains. Ruins and rainbow reefs. Mexico promises rich travel experiences for lovers of adventure, romance, history, culture, food, festivals, beaches…well, for just about anyone.

With its snowcapped mountains, towns brimming with charm and thousands of miles of coastline (Caribbean, Gulf and Pacific), the biggest challenge is narrowing down just where in this magical country you want to go.

That’s where we come in. Consider these nine nominees for the best places to visit in Mexico.

1. Mexico City

Best for vibrant art and world-class culture

Museo Frida Kahlo (La Casa Azul), Mexico City, Mexico. BondRocketImages/Shutterstock

In Mexico City, the whole breadth of Mexican culture throbs with color and energy, and layers of storied history lie everywhere you look. Centuries-old forms of performing arts, such as pre-Hispanic dances and mariachi music, are still enacted in public plazas. Vivacious parades, as seen on Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead), celebrate life and draw crowds.

Art shimmers in every corner of the city Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera called home. World-class museums cover every era of Mexico’s cultural history, from pre-Columbian treasures of the National Anthropology Museum to cutting-edge contemporary installations at Museo Tamayo. But it’s the street art displayed on the walls of public buildings everywhere here that are a picture book of the people’s past, from Aztec times to colonial struggles. Alongside them, modern forms spring to life in graffiti splashed throughout the city. While history is potent here, Mexico City is still hungry to embrace the future – and you can sense this creative energy on every street.

Planning tip: Museo Frida Kahlo in Coyoacán is the must-visit tribute to the artist in Mexico City. It’s where she was born, worked and lived, and is now a museum. It’s also wildly popular and requires booking tickets in advance. (We recommend well in advance.)

2. Yucatán Peninsula

Best for first-time visitors

Cenote Suytun, near Valladolid, Yucatán Peninsula. YuziS/Shutterstock

Only one Mexican region can dazzle you with ancient Maya ruins, azure Caribbean waters and photogenic colonial cities within an easy drive of one another: the Yucatán Peninsula. Mexico’s southeasternmost corner has a staggering array of natural and human-made wonders. This is the place for snorkeling with sea turtles, basking in cenotes (natural pools) or kayaking through biosphere reserves, followed by evening drinks by the beach.

Beyond the Caribbean coast, the forested interior holds fabled archaeological treasures. The towering pyramids of Chichén Itzá, Uxmal and Calakmul are but a few of the dozens of impressive ancient Maya sites dotting the peninsula. The Spanish also left their mark in cobblestone-lined, pastel-hued city centers – such as the one in Mérida, first laid out more than 400 years ago.

Planning tip: Navigating the peninsula is now a bit easier thanks to the Maya Train. Launched in 2023, the service connects seaside cities, colonial towns and archaeological ruins along its 965-mile-long circuit.

3. Puebla

Best for architecture and cuisine

The ornate interior of the Capilla del Rosario, Templo de Santo Domingo, Puebla. Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

Any Mexican can tell you about Puebla’s stunningly preserved baroque center, with more than 1000 colonial-era buildings and 70 churches adorned with blue-and-white Talavera tiles. Yet the city has in recent years undergone a stunning transformation, and today offers a wealth of enticing experiences in addition to all the architectural beauty. A dynamic cultural life, thriving art and nightlife scenes driven by younger poblanos (as Pueblans are known), a bohemian artists’ quarter and cutting-edge museums are essential to today’s Puebla. Still, tradition and history remain present in Cinco de Mayo celebrations and through the preservation and reverence of an ancient pyramid just next door in Cholula.

Stay connected abroad with an eSIM Holafly eSIM provides unlimited mobile data with no hidden fees, giving you peace of mind wherever you travel. Stay connected even after your plan ends with Always On. Use code LONELYPLANET for an exclusive discount. Get 5% off Lonely Planet may earn a commission from affiliate links on our site. All recommendations and reviews reflect our own independent opinions.

Puebla is also one of the country’s culinary heartlands. Names long synonymous with Mexico are actually from Puebla – dishes such as chiles en nogada and mole poblano were developed here. All together, Puebla offers visitors both the fine and the fun.

Planning tip: Do as Mexicans from all over do, and count on feasting on chiles en nogada in Puebla in August and early September. This timeframe – the run-up to Mexico Independence Day on September 16 – is the only time of year when the sumptuous dish’s key ingredients of walnuts, pomegranates and poblano chilies are all in season.

4. Central Pacific Coast

Best for beachfront towns

Sunset over the Bay of Banderas, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Ron Bailey/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gigantic aquamarine breakers provide the backdrop to any visit to the central Pacific coast, the hissing, retreating waves revealing some of the country’s most beautiful beaches. The coastline is dotted with resorts. The former Hollywood haunt of Acapulco, its star now somewhat faded, still titillates with its diving spectacles, while in alluring Zihuatanejo, villas peek out of greenery-laden hillsides overlooking a magnificent bay. In buzzy Puerto Vallarta – Mexico’s LGBTIQ+ beach capital – clubs pulsate until dawn, and cobbled streets are lined with galleries brimming with psychedelic Huichol artwork. Old-school Mazatlán delivers a winning combination of German banda music and tropical neoclassical architecture.

Whether you’re looking for a carefree beach holiday complete with giant sunsets; surfable waves all to yourself; seafood-heavy cuisine and creative cocktails; the chance to spot humpback whales breaching on the horizon; or an ancient city that once rivaled the Aztecs’ stronghold, you’ll find it all here.

Planning tip: The best time of year for whale-watching is from December to March.

5. Chiapas

Best for learning about Indigenous culture

Men waiting in the city plaza of San Juan Chamula, Chiapas. Ricucci Michele/Shutterstock

Mexico’s southernmost state, rural Chiapas, can feel remote and uncrowded – yet for millennia, settled communities have called its forest-clad mountains, valleys and plains home. Meanwhile, the tropical rainforests in the south and east of Chiapas conceal some of Mexico’s most beguiling and best-preserved Maya ruins, most notably Palenque.

The state only receives a trickle of visitors. But intrepid travelers are frequently rewarded with horde-free wonders and authentic cultural interactions around the charming traditional towns and highland villages. The Chiapas highlands still retain one of the richest veins of Indigenous culture in Mexico. Around rustic Comitán and San Cristóbal de las Casas, with its lively handicrafts markets, you’ll likely overhear Maya languages such as Tzeltal, Tzotzil or Chuj being spoken as frequently as Spanish. Time your visit to San Juan Chamula on a Sunday, when you can catch one of the region’s most colorful markets right in front of the main church.

Planning tip: While political tensions do occasionally flare up, closing roads, it is generally safe to travel around the region.

6. Baja Peninsula

Best for road trips

Playa Santispac on Bahía Concepción, Baja California. Emily Marie Wilson/Shutterstock

There are plenty of ways to get active on a peninsula known for sportfishing, diving, surfing, desert-fringed beaches and epic nature encounters with whale sharks and massive gray whales. And then there’s the unforgettable culinary scene: beer-battered fish tacos and Baja Med cuisine with aromatic local wines, best enjoyed while watching the sun sink into the Pacific.

In all its immense, mystical beauty, Baja stretches from gritty Tijuana to Los Cabos, some 1039 miles away via the scenic Transpeninsular Highway. In between lie rolling vineyards, snowcapped mountains, untamed deserts and turquoise seas that take your breath away. The region hosts an astounding number of plants, animals and birds, as well as people: everyone from sun-dazed surfers and RV nomads to big-city folks and outdoor enthusiasts can find something – or somewhere – to enjoy here. It’s not just for tourists, either: the locals take great pride in their traditional cattle ranches, eco-conscious organic farms, and wildlife-rich marine parks and protected nature reserves.

Planning tip: If you love big trucks, truggies and buggies, count on visiting San Felipe – on the Gulf of California, in Baja’s north – in spring, when the region’s relative tranquility is punctuated by the famous (or infamous) San Felipe 250, an annual, raucous 250km off-road race.

7. Oaxaca City

Best for traditional celebrations

Oaxaca City, Mexico Many travelers don’t need a visa to visit the country – but many do. We have all the details. Raul Luna/Shutterstock

Oaxaca City looms large in history and culture with its time-honored folk art, deep-rooted Indigenous traditions and an innovative culinary scene that draws on age-old recipes. Energetic and yet surprisingly easygoing for such a populated place, the city always has something festive going on, especially in July and late October to early November, when hordes of visitors flock to the city for Guelaguetza and Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead), both exuding energy as brass bands and traditional dancers parade through the city’s narrow streets.

Given the capital’s extensive sleeping, eating and nightlife options, travelers often use Oaxaca City as a base to explore nearby ancient ruins and outlying Zapotec towns, many of which are endowed with captivating artisan workshops. Culture lovers come for the first-rate museums and galleries, while provocative street art and atmospheric mezcal joints offer glimpses of the city’s gritty side.

Planning tip: If you come for Día de Muertos, don’t miss the candlelit vigils in Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán’s cemeteries, which have colorful altars and spirited serenades.

8. San Miguel de Allende

Best for couples and romance

A view of Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet

In one of Mexico’s best-preserved and most charming towns (and that’s saying something), vibrantly painted colonial buildings are accented by creeping bougainvillea, cobblestone streets and some of the finest art and design studios in Mexico. Even with the growing number of expats putting down roots in San Miguel de Allende, this UNESCO- and Mexican heritage–protected city maintains its local culture, present with seemingly never-ending religious festivals (audible through constant fireworks), Indigenous artisanship and a population of young Mexicans cashing in on the modern-day silver rush. It’s a cross-cultural exchange that works, thanks in large part to strict preservation rules.

Eat at the numerous restaurants doing international fare well, and taste specialty coffee (café de olla, a latte made with cinnamon and clove, anyone?) along with local natural wine. Then shop for extraordinary artwork to bring a bit of San Miguel home with you.

Detour: Walk a few blocks beyond the historic core to reach Fabrica la Aurora, a converted textile mill with a dizzying array of antiques, art and design showrooms and galleries.

9. Veracruz

Best for off-the-beaten-path nature encounters

Dancers in a plaza in Veracruz City. Aberu.Go/Shutterstock

Under the radar compared to Mexico tourist hubs, the state of Veracruz enjoys a lush, tropical climate and has a decidedly languid, unhurried nature. You should count on exploring this underrated state at a leisurely pace, taking your time to visit remote sandy bays, rewarding ruins and low-key, cultured towns. With more than 447 miles of coastline, towering mountains, jungle rivers and wildlife-rich lagoons, Veracruz boasts incredible natural diversity. While blockbuster sights aren’t a main draw here, in some ways, this is a strength, since there are no crowds to contend with and incredibly welcoming locals.

Away from the coast, Mexico’s highest mountain – the snowcapped volcano of Pico de Orizaba – beckons, within reach of the appealing town of Orizaba. A delightful meld of coffee plantations and cobbled villages, including Xico and Coatepec, encircle the city of Xalapa. Down south, sultry Laguna Catemaco and the Biosphere Reserve of Los Tuxtlas entice with lush vegetation and dreamy waterfalls.

Planning tip: Historic, bustling Veracruz City is the country’s busiest port and has an intoxicating traditional dance scene, with couples strutting their stuff every weekend in the main plaza.