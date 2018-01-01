Welcome to Puebla
The city is well worth a visit, with 70 churches in the historic center alone, more than 1000 colonial-era buildings adorned with the Talavera (painted ceramic tiles) for which the city is famous, and a long culinary history that can be explored at any restaurant or food stall. For a city of its size, Puebla is far more relaxed and less gridlocked than you might expect.
Puebla and Cholula Full-Day Tour from Mexico City
You will start driving from Mexico City and cross the highway with the mountains in the backdrop, towards the east side of the city. Admire breathtaking views and beautiful scenery of Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl volcanoes and get to the town of Cholula. Here, you'll admire the city, learn a bit more about it and see some of its hundreds of churches. Then, you’ll head to see the impressive church of Santa María de Tonantzintla which is of indigenous Baroque style and is an impressive building. It stands out for its interior decorated in gold and the wealth of its elements. After visiting Tonantzintla, you’ll head to the city of Puebla, located just a 15-minute drive away from Cholula. Puebla is popularly known as the “City of Angels." Here, you can enjoy a delicious lunch (not included). The variety of cuisine is rich in Puebla so you can choose from a simple and traditional “semita“ to an exquisite and laborious “mole Poblano.“ After lunch, you will have a walking tour through the beautiful historic center of this city where you can see the buildings from the sixteenth to the eighteenth century, and visit the Plaza de Armas , the Cathedral and the Church of Santo Domingo. Other points of interest you'll visit include the craft market where you can find beautiful works in the traditional Talavera or delicious sweets such as sweet potatoes prepared in different flavors.After a wonderful day exploring and learning a bit more about Cholula and Puebla, you will get back to Mexico City where your tour ends.
Puebla, Cholula, Taxco, Cuernavaca Tour in Mexico City
Day 1: Puebla and CholulaOn the first day, you'll be picked up from your centrally located meeting point in Mexico City and head to the two beautiful and important historical cities of Cholula and Puebla, located just two hours from Mexico City. You will drive across the highway among the mountains at the East of the city with breathtaking views and the beautiful scenery of Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl volcanoes, which can also be seen from Cholula. Once in Cholula, you'll admire the hundreds of churches and visit the impressive church of Santa María de Tonantzintla. This is an indigenous-Baroque building which stands out for its interior decorated in gold and with a wealth of elements. After visiting Tonantzintla you'll head to the city of Puebla, located just 15 minutes away from Cholula. Puebla is popularly known as the “City of Angels” and here you will enjoy a delicious lunch (not included). The gastronomic variety in Puebla is rich, so you can choose from a simple and traditional “semita", or the exquisite and laborious "mole poblano.“ Then, you will enjoy a walking tour through the beautiful historic center and see the sixteenth and eighteenth century buildings as well as the Plaza de Armas, the Cathedral and the Church of Santo Domingo. You'll also visit the craft market where you can find beautiful works in the traditional Talavera figurines and delicious sweets such as sweet potatoes, prepared in different flavors. Day 2: Taxco and CuernavacaYour second day will take you on a full-day trip out of Mexico City to admire two unique colonials towns. You will first take a scenic drive to Cuernavaca, "The City of the Eternal Spring", where you'll see the Cathedral, built in the sixteenth century and one of the oldest cathedrals in the country. You'll also see Palacio de Cortés and the monument to Morelos, military insurgent and Mexican patriot. Then, you will drive to Taxco, a colonial city with hundreds of years of history. Nestled on a hillside with cobbled streets and cozy squares, you'll see and feel the strong Old World ambiance that has stood through hundreds of years. You'll also see one of Mexico's grandest churches, Santa Prisca which was built in 1759 by French immigrant Jose de la Borda, who literally stumbled upon a huge silver spring. Taxco is known worldwide for its quality silver mines and shops and you will have the opportunity to see and buy art pieces from Mexican artisans.
Cholula Day Trip from Puebla Including the Great P
You start the tour from Puebla City main plaza or “Zocalo” boarding a traditional double-decker tram. Five miles to the west of the city is the “double” town of Cholula, which brings together San Pedro and San Andres. Each of these towns has its own main square and church, but they are so close to each other that the border has been lost and they are both thought of as the same town. Your panoramic tour starts in San Pedro Cholula at the Plaza de la Concordia, which is flanked by the Convento de San Gabriel built by Franciscans in 1549 on the site of the ruins of a temple dedicated to Quetzalcóat. You continue towards the Great Pyramid of Cholula, the largest in the world if we consider the basement. On the top, you will admire the Nuestra Señora de los Remedios Temple, built by the Spaniards in 1549. You continue to San Andrés Cholula, where you will stop for a moment so you can visit the beautiful parish.You'll board again the tram and then stop at San Francisco Acatepec and Santa María Tonanzintla temples where you will admire the Mexican baroque style. This last church was completed by the indigenous using the expressive scope of the Baroque style, they managed to capture their own universe in the plaster: dark-skinned angels, children with feathered headdress, fruit and ears of corn. There is no corner that hasn't been decorated, leaving no gaps and demonstrating a lot of love and care.You continue the tour passing by the wizards house, and Copa de Oro cider factory, to finally stop San Pedro Cholula zocalo to visit the local market, the Royal Chapel, San Gabriel Convent and Concordia Plaza. You have time on your own to have lunch (not included).You'll return to Puebla at approximately 4:30pm.
Puebla and Cholula Small-Group Tour from Mexico City
You'll be picked up from your Mexico City hotel and be driven to Cholula town. This tour is a combination of history and architecture where the first stop will be in Cholula, where you will be able to visit several catholid temples and pre-Colombian monuments. Then, you will continue to Puebla, an UNESCO World Heritage City, where the majority of the buildings are decorated with tiles and beautifully sculpted freestone. There, you will also see the majestic Cathedral at the main square, the chapel of the Rosary, and Tonantzintla, one of the most original Naïf iIndian works.Your tour ends with hotel drop-off in Mexico city.
8-Day Central Mexico Explorer from Mexico City
This 8-day tour will take you from Mexico City through magical places in central Mexico, with the opportunity to visit archaeological sites from Puebla and Cholula to Santa Maria del Tule and Mitla. And to experience Mexico's vibrant culture, explore the cities of Oaxaca and Mexico City, where this tour begins and ends.
Atlixco Magical Town Day Trip from Puebla
Begin your trip with a pickup service from your hotel in Puebla to go to Atlixco, when we arrive you will discover why this town is known as the City of Flowers. Admire the ornamental flowers and fruit trees, entering to a greenhouse, enjoy the color and beauty of the plants and trees cultivated in this magical town. You will continue your journey visiting Atlixco’s main square, famous for its colorful wall paintings. In this charming colonial town you will also explore the traditional food market, where you can find the local ingredients of the traditional regional recipes. Before returning to your hotel in Puebla, you will stop in an ancient monastery from the 16th Century, from there, you will enjoy the amazing panoramic views of the city.