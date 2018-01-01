Puebla, Cholula, Taxco, Cuernavaca Tour in Mexico City

Day 1: Puebla and CholulaOn the first day, you'll be picked up from your centrally located meeting point in Mexico City and head to the two beautiful and important historical cities of Cholula and Puebla, located just two hours from Mexico City. You will drive across the highway among the mountains at the East of the city with breathtaking views and the beautiful scenery of Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl volcanoes, which can also be seen from Cholula. Once in Cholula, you'll admire the hundreds of churches and visit the impressive church of Santa María de Tonantzintla. This is an indigenous-Baroque building which stands out for its interior decorated in gold and with a wealth of elements. After visiting Tonantzintla you'll head to the city of Puebla, located just 15 minutes away from Cholula. Puebla is popularly known as the “City of Angels” and here you will enjoy a delicious lunch (not included). The gastronomic variety in Puebla is rich, so you can choose from a simple and traditional “semita", or the exquisite and laborious "mole poblano.“ Then, you will enjoy a walking tour through the beautiful historic center and see the sixteenth and eighteenth century buildings as well as the Plaza de Armas, the Cathedral and the Church of Santo Domingo. You'll also visit the craft market where you can find beautiful works in the traditional Talavera figurines and delicious sweets such as sweet potatoes, prepared in different flavors. Day 2: Taxco and CuernavacaYour second day will take you on a full-day trip out of Mexico City to admire two unique colonials towns. You will first take a scenic drive to Cuernavaca, "The City of the Eternal Spring", where you'll see the Cathedral, built in the sixteenth century and one of the oldest cathedrals in the country. You'll also see Palacio de Cortés and the monument to Morelos, military insurgent and Mexican patriot. Then, you will drive to Taxco, a colonial city with hundreds of years of history. Nestled on a hillside with cobbled streets and cozy squares, you'll see and feel the strong Old World ambiance that has stood through hundreds of years. You'll also see one of Mexico's grandest churches, Santa Prisca which was built in 1759 by French immigrant Jose de la Borda, who literally stumbled upon a huge silver spring. Taxco is known worldwide for its quality silver mines and shops and you will have the opportunity to see and buy art pieces from Mexican artisans.