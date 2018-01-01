Welcome to Acapulco
Acapulco remains gorgeous, though overdeveloped. The city’s reputation has been tarnished by years of violent battles in Mexico’s ongoing drug wars. Despite frightening homicide statistics, the violence is largely confined to gang disputes. International tourism has plummeted, but the city remains comparatively safe to visit. It still offers atmosphere and charm, with romantic cliffside restaurants, an impressive 17th-century fort, a world-class botanical garden, cliff divers and the old town’s shady zócalo. When you tire of the crowds, secluded beaches such as Pie de la Cuesta are a short trip away.
Top experiences in Acapulco
Acapulco activities
Acapulco Airport Roundtrip Transfers
You will be met at the airport by professional bilingual staff who will transfer you to your hotel. The friendly staff will give you general information on Acapulco and also assist in arranging your return journey!If you are arriving into Acapulco by air and don't want to waste vacation time in long airport lines, book these transfers to ensure your holiday isn't ruined by the stress and worry of public transport!Please click on 'View Additional Info' below for list of hotels serviced.
Acapulco City Tour
The Acapulco city tour takes you to the most interesting and historic points in Acapulco including the main square and the hotel zone. Included is a relaxing drive along the scenic highway, where there will be a stop to take photographs of beautiful Acapulco Bay. Continue on to the spectacular pyramid shaped Princess Hotel where you will have the opportunity to stroll through the stunning tropical gardens. Before returning to the city, there will be a stop at a craftwork market for some local shopping! After passing through the hotel zone and the main square, you will finally reach the La Quebrada cliffs where you will be able to witness the world famous daredevil cliff divers, who risk their lives in the daily daytime and nighttime shows.
Acapulco Cliff Divers at Night
This exciting evening takes place at the La Perla restaurant, which overlooks the cliffs from where the daring cliff divers of Acapulco risk their lives every night. The divers climb to a height of over 90 feet (30 meters), pray at the altar of the Virgin of Guadeloupe, and dive off the cliff at the precise moment when the tide brings in the large waves!
Acapulco Baby Turtle Release and Sightseeing Shore Excursion
It is advised to start the tour at 8:30am. We go directly to do a Baby Turtle Release ceremony and then also visit the Mercado central and dive into the Mexican Culture. We will drive through the municipal market or you can make a stop and walk (recommended) the most important sections of it. Inside the market you will see fruits and vegetables stands, the witchcraft market part, the flower sector and the typical restaurant area. You can then drive through the middle class neighborhoods and the main avenue, then you will take the steep streets, towards the higher part of town to see a magnificent view from the northern part of the city to learn and see the way of living and lifestyle of the working class. A guide will always be with the group explaining everything about the specific locations as well as about the Mexican lifestyle, food, religion, politics, taxes, and most of all, how to make your visit fun and memorable. You will also make a stop for pictures in magnificent place where you can enjoy a beautiful and complete view of the bay Then you can head to the famous Chapel of Peace and the Trouyet cross perched atop the East Mountains of the bay in the heart of the exclusive and very pricey Las Brisas residential area. Once at the Chapel you will enjoy a 30 minutes guided visit by this iconic place at the highest part of observation to the bay. We recommend then head back to the Costera, to see the many famous landmarks along Acapulco bay and, if you wish, shopping for such things as silver, gold, handcrafts or whatever is your interest. If you come to Acapulco and you don´t see the diver you have not been to Acapulco. You will then head West to see the Diving Exhibition at 1pm. The admission fee is included in your tour and so is one drink and a table from the "La Perla" Restaurant & Bar with the best possible view to the show. After you have seen the show we will take you to see "Casa de los Vientos" once owned by Diego Rivera (most important plastic artist of Mexico and Dolores Olmedo, the famous art collector and Rivera´s muse. After being explain in full about this, one of the four last works of the "Divine" Diego Rivera, we will head west of Acapulco and to see the traditional "Viejo Acapulco", You will also stop west of the city for another great picture stop at the Del Monte Hotel Then, you can make a stop for lunch, (not included) this will have a cost of in between $10.00 and $15.00 USD. After lunch you will head back to the cruise ship where the tour started.
Half-Day Acapulco City Tour
During this half-day tour of Acapulco you will visit some of the main landmarks the city has to offer. After pickup at a centrally located meeting point or from your hotel, the first stop on your sightseeing tour is the Chapel of Peace (Capilla de la Paz), a seaside church overlooking gorgeous Acapulco Bay.Follow up with a visit to Las Brisas, a 40-acre (16-hectare) luxury hotel set amid lush gardens with views of the bay. Afterward, your guide takes you to Acapulco's main avenue where you can shop and sip complimentary beverages including margaritas, piña coladas and beer. In the afternoon, attend a diving exhibition at the sea cliff called the Quebrada, where cliff divers perform stunning maneuvers into the water. Your guide takes you to see Diego Rivera's famous mosaic mural and makes three additional stops to admire views of the city before your tour ends with hotel drop-off.
Acapulco Shore Excursion: Comprehensive Acapulco City Tour
The Acapulco city tour shore excursion takes you to the most fascinating and historic points in Acapulco. Enjoy a relaxing, scenic drive along the coastal highway, where you’ll stop to take photographs of beautiful Acapulco Bay.Continue on to the spectacular pyramid-shaped Princess Hotel, where you can walk through the stunning tropical gardens. Before returning to the city, there will be a stop at a craftwork market so you can pick up some locally made souvenirs.After passing through the hotel zone and the main square, you will finally reach the La Quebrada cliffs, where world-famous daredevils risk their lives on daily cliff-diving shows.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Acapulco for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.