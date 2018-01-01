Acapulco Baby Turtle Release and Sightseeing Shore Excursion

It is advised to start the tour at 8:30am. We go directly to do a Baby Turtle Release ceremony and then also visit the Mercado central and dive into the Mexican Culture. We will drive through the municipal market or you can make a stop and walk (recommended) the most important sections of it. Inside the market you will see fruits and vegetables stands, the witchcraft market part, the flower sector and the typical restaurant area. You can then drive through the middle class neighborhoods and the main avenue, then you will take the steep streets, towards the higher part of town to see a magnificent view from the northern part of the city to learn and see the way of living and lifestyle of the working class. A guide will always be with the group explaining everything about the specific locations as well as about the Mexican lifestyle, food, religion, politics, taxes, and most of all, how to make your visit fun and memorable. You will also make a stop for pictures in magnificent place where you can enjoy a beautiful and complete view of the bay Then you can head to the famous Chapel of Peace and the Trouyet cross perched atop the East Mountains of the bay in the heart of the exclusive and very pricey Las Brisas residential area. Once at the Chapel you will enjoy a 30 minutes guided visit by this iconic place at the highest part of observation to the bay. We recommend then head back to the Costera, to see the many famous landmarks along Acapulco bay and, if you wish, shopping for such things as silver, gold, handcrafts or whatever is your interest. If you come to Acapulco and you don´t see the diver you have not been to Acapulco. You will then head West to see the Diving Exhibition at 1pm. The admission fee is included in your tour and so is one drink and a table from the "La Perla" Restaurant & Bar with the best possible view to the show. After you have seen the show we will take you to see "Casa de los Vientos" once owned by Diego Rivera (most important plastic artist of Mexico and Dolores Olmedo, the famous art collector and Rivera´s muse. After being explain in full about this, one of the four last works of the "Divine" Diego Rivera, we will head west of Acapulco and to see the traditional "Viejo Acapulco", You will also stop west of the city for another great picture stop at the Del Monte Hotel Then, you can make a stop for lunch, (not included) this will have a cost of in between $10.00 and $15.00 USD. After lunch you will head back to the cruise ship where the tour started.