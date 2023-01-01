Museo de la Máscara

If you love masks but are unable to visit the epic museums in Zacatecas and San Miguel, swing by this new museum, where visages of devils, conquistadors, jaguars and more gaze down from the walls. Most of the masks are from Guerrero; check out the exquisite horsehair and goat's horn ceremonial masks and the human-animal hybrids from Mexican legends that dictate that each person has a guardian animal. Watch the video on mask use in festivals and religious ceremonies.

There are also some African and Indian masks, and the curator is happy to chat about the art of mask-making.