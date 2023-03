This island offers a popular (crowded) beach, and snorkeling and diving possibilities on the far side. You can rent snorkeling gear, kayaks and more. From Playa Caleta, boats make the eight-minute trip regularly. Alternatively, glass-bottomed boats (Yates Fondo de Cristal) make a circuitous trip from here or the zócalo, pointing out celebrity dwellings, sea life and the Virgen de los Mares, a submerged bronze Virgin statue. The trip takes about 45 minutes.