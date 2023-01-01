Clavadistas de la Quebrada

Acapulco’s most famous tourist attraction, the cliff divers of La Quebrada have been dazzling audiences since 1934. Every night, a team of seven lithe young divers leaps into churning waves before scaling the cliff opposite the viewing platform and then plunging with fearless finesse from heights of 25m to 35m into the narrow ocean cove below. The spectacle lasts for 20 minutes. The last show features divers holding torches. For good road karma, tip the divers on your way out.

La Perla restaurant-bar provides a great (but pricey) view of the divers from above.