A dying Diego Rivera spent the final two years of his life at this villa with his muse and lover, Mexican art collector Dolores 'Lola' Olmedo. Rivera spent over a year and a half of that time (1956–57) working on five murals, two of which fringe the entrance to the villa and are accessible to the public. Made of colored tiles and shells, the serpentine images depict Quetzalcóatl, the feathered serpent, and Tláloc, the Aztec god of rain.