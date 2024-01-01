Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad

Acapulco

The Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, built in 1930, dominates the square and is unusual for its blue-domed, neo-Byzantine architecture.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mexico: Acapulco: A La Quebrada cliff diver leaps into the Pacific Ocean, along the Mexican Riviera

    Clavadistas de la Quebrada

    0.49 MILES

    Acapulco’s most famous tourist attraction, the cliff divers of La Quebrada have been dazzling audiences since 1934. Every night, a team of seven lithe…

  • Museo Histórico de Acapulco at Fort San Diego.

    Museo Histórico de Acapulco

    0.42 MILES

    The Fuerte de San Diego is home to this excellent 15-room museum, an enjoyable romp through history of the region, from its settlement by various pre…

  • Zona Arqueológica de Palma Sola

    Zona Arqueológica de Palma Sola

    2.72 MILES

    One of Acapulco's best attractions is the least well-known and also the least expected. High above the city, on the La Cuesta hill, it's a ceremonial and…

  • Zocalo Plaza in Old Town Acapulco.

    Zócalo

    0.05 MILES

    Every night Acapulco’s leafy old town zócalo comes alive with street performers, mariachis and sidewalk cafes; it also hosts occasional festivals. It’s…

  • Pie de la Cuesta

    Pie de la Cuesta

    6.07 MILES

    Just 12km from central Acapulco is Pie de la Cuesta, a rustic beach suburb built on a wide sand spit that acts as a dividing line between the sea and the…

  • Museo de la Máscara

    Museo de la Máscara

    0.26 MILES

    If you love masks but are unable to visit the epic museums in Zacatecas and San Miguel, swing by this new museum, where visages of devils, conquistadors,…

  • Isla de la Roqueta

    Isla de la Roqueta

    1.85 MILES

    This island offers a popular (crowded) beach, and snorkeling and diving possibilities on the far side. You can rent snorkeling gear, kayaks and more. From…

  • La Capilla de la Paz

    La Capilla de la Paz

    4.01 MILES

    Perched on a hilltop high above Acapulco is this quiet spot for reflection, an airy '70s A-frame chapel surrounded by lovely gardens and providing…

Nearby Acapulco attractions

