Playas Caleta & Caletilla

Playas Caleta and Caletilla are two small, protected beaches blending into each other in a cove on the south side of the Península de las Playas. They’re both backed by a solid line of seafood palapa (thatched-roof) restaurants. The calm waters here are especially popular with families, though it is a panga (skiff) harbor, thus isn't the cleanest; it can also get insanely crowded. A defunct aquarium sits on an islet just offshore; boats cross regularly to Isla de la Roqueta.

All buses marked ‘Caleta’ heading down Avenida Costera arrive here.