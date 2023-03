Perched on a hilltop high above Acapulco is this quiet spot for reflection, an airy '70s A-frame chapel surrounded by lovely gardens and providing stunning ocean views. Despite the giant white cross that can be seen from miles away, it was built as a non-denominational chapel to welcome people of all faiths – the garden's sculpture of clasped hands perhaps better captures that spirit. Access is via a gated compound: you may have to leave ID at the gate.