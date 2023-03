The beaches on Bahía Puerto Marqués, about 18km southeast of the zócalo, are very popular, and its calm waters are good for waterskiing and sailing. You get a magnificent view of the Bahía de Acapulco as the Carretera Escénica climbs south out of the city. ‘Puerto Marqués’ buses run here along Avenida Costera every 10 minutes from 5am to 10pm.