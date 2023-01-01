Museo Histórico de Acapulco

The Fuerte de San Diego is home to this excellent 15-room museum, an enjoyable romp through history of the region, from its settlement by various pre-Hispanic peoples to Acapulco's days as the principal port for the key trade route to the Philippines, responsible for Asian influence on Mexican arts and the accumulation of immense wealth that attracted pirates, corsairs and freebooters. Check out the cross-section of a galleon, and spot a Japanese katana in an exquisitely carved ivory sheath.

Other displays cover the War of Independence when the fort was taken from the Spaniards after a six-month siege under the command of the warrior-priest Morelos, and there are excellent temporary exhibitions such as the one on the importance of the jaguar in pre-Hispanic cultures.