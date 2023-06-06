Acapulco

Acapulco, Mexico’s original party town, has a stunning topography of soaring cliffs curling into a series of wide bays and intimate coves, fringed with sandy beaches and backed by jungle-green hills. It was dubbed the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ during its heyday as a playground for the rich and famous, including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Elizabeth Taylor.

  Museo Histórico de Acapulco at Fort San Diego.

    Museo Histórico de Acapulco

    Acapulco

    The Fuerte de San Diego is home to this excellent 15-room museum, an enjoyable romp through history of the region, from its settlement by various pre…

  • Mexico: Acapulco: A La Quebrada cliff diver leaps into the Pacific Ocean, along the Mexican Riviera

    Clavadistas de la Quebrada

    Acapulco

    Acapulco's most famous tourist attraction, the cliff divers of La Quebrada have been dazzling audiences since 1934. Every night, a team of seven lithe…

  Zona Arqueológica de Palma Sola

    Zona Arqueológica de Palma Sola

    Acapulco

    One of Acapulco's best attractions is the least well-known and also the least expected. High above the city, on the La Cuesta hill, it's a ceremonial and…

  • Zocalo Plaza in Old Town Acapulco.

    Zócalo

    Acapulco

    Every night Acapulco's leafy old town zócalo comes alive with street performers, mariachis and sidewalk cafes; it also hosts occasional festivals. It's…

  Playas Caleta & Caletilla

    Playas Caleta & Caletilla

    Acapulco

    Playas Caleta and Caletilla are two small, protected beaches blending into each other in a cove on the south side of the Península de las Playas. They're…

  Pie de la Cuesta

    Pie de la Cuesta

    Acapulco

    Just 12km from central Acapulco is Pie de la Cuesta, a rustic beach suburb built on a wide sand spit that acts as a dividing line between the sea and the…

  Museo de la Máscara

    Museo de la Máscara

    Acapulco

    If you love masks but are unable to visit the epic museums in Zacatecas and San Miguel, swing by this new museum, where visages of devils, conquistadors,…

  Isla de la Roqueta

    Isla de la Roqueta

    Acapulco

    This island offers a popular (crowded) beach, and snorkeling and diving possibilities on the far side. You can rent snorkeling gear, kayaks and more. From…

