Located on the campus of a Jesuit university, these botanical gardens house an impressive collection of flora and fauna. The well-marked footpath climbs from 204m to 411m above sea level through a shaded tropical forest, with plenty of benches to stop at and smell the flowers. It's 1.2km from the main road between Acapulco and Diamante; shared cabs marked 'Base–Cumbres' depart from the Icacos Naval Base and drop you right outside the gardens.