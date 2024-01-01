This large shaded children’s park, between Morín and El Cano near Playa Hornitos, is popular with Mexican families. Attractions include a lake with paddleboats, a children’s train, a bar-restaurant, an aviary, a small zoo and a petting zoo. The 1.2km circuit trail is a good place for a morning jog.
Parque Papagayo
Acapulco
