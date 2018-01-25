Welcome to Mexico City
A stroll through the buzzing downtown area reveals the capital’s storied history, from pre-Hispanic and colonial-era splendor to its contemporary edge. This high-octane megalopolis contains plenty of escape valves in the way of old-school cantinas, intriguing museums, inspired dining and boating excursions along ancient canals. With so much going on, you might consider scrapping those beach plans.
Top experiences in Mexico City
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Mexico City activities
Teotihuacan Pyramids Private Tour with Early Access from Lima
If you select the Morning Access, when your guide meets you early in the morning, head just 30 miles (48 km) from Mexico City to Teotihuacan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Commonly referred to as the City of the Gods, this pre-Columbian Mesoamerican city is known for its well-preserved murals, vast Avenue of the Dead and the impressive pyramids that mark its landscape.Arrive at the archeological park before the crowds in the early morning just as it begins to open its gates. Take in the serene and mystical atmosphere as your group meanders through large empty plazas in the absence of the crowds and explore the pyramids. Follow your guide to a variety of less-visited monuments in the complex as well as to famous structures like the Palace of Quetzalpapalot and the Temple of Quetzalcoatl – also called the Temple of the Feathered Serpent – the third largest pyramid at Teotihuacan. View the intricate murals and other architectural details as your knowledgeable guide explains their archeological significance, shares information on the latest discoveries, and tells stories about the culture that inhabited this ancient city. Climb the steep steps to the top of the Sun Pyramid and the Moon Pyramid – the principal axis of Teotihuacan. From the summit, view the lengthy Avenue of the Dead, the mile-long (2.5 km) road that divided the city and extended from the Moon Plaza in the north to the Great Compound in the south.After your tour of Teotihuacan, your guide will take your sgroup to an obsidian workshop to meet a local family and try tastings of several liqueurs made from cactus as well as tequila, mezcal and pulque. Here, you can choose from a variety of traditional Mexican dishes for lunch (purchase at own expense) before your guide delivers you back to the central meeting points.If you select the Afternoon Option, after being picked up at the meeting point in Mexico City, you’ll be taken on a trip towards North-East Mexico City, across the suburbs, as the guide gives your a brief introduction of the history of the city and the different spots you pass by on the way to the site. At the arrival in Teotihuacan, the tour will start with the Pyramid of the Sun, where you’ll be able to climb it, heading next to the Pyramid of the Moon. The guide will provide you with explanations on the architecture and urban design of the site, which represents the Mesoamerican cosmovision, along with letting you see the way in which this civilization lived and was organized. We’ll take a look at the last sun rays that touch the pyramids as the site empties. We’ll find an attractive spot around the pyramids so you can enjoy the sunset before heading to the meeting point in Mexico City.
Teotihuacan Pyramids, Shrine of Guadalupe Full-Day Tour
Few cities in the world have been considered worthy of being inhabited by Gods but Teotihuacan is such a city. Thousands of years of civilization, which today can still be felt along its wide avenues projecting out towards the cardinal points of the universe had to pass before this place could be elevated to the ranks of a mythical city. This full day tour will take you to the archaeological site of Teotihuacan, which is one of the most impressive sites of the Aztec World. Located only one hour outside of Mexico City, you'll have the chance to see the complexities of Aztec treasures. You'll also visit the Shrine of our Lady of Guadalupe, the most visited religious site in Latin America. Built in the 16th Century, this Shrine is a wonderful example of Spanish Baroque Art. In 1531, a 'Lady from Heaven' appeared to a poor Indian at Tepeyac, a hill northwest of Mexico City. She identified herself as the Mother of the True God, instructed him to have the bishop build a temple on the site and left an image of herself imprinted miraculously on his tilma.
Polanco Food Tour in Mexico City
Meet your guide at a Polanco neighborhood restaurant and set out on your culinary adventure to sample Mexico City’s coolest cuisine. Walk with your small group past beautiful parks, lovely mansions and numerous art galleries to a variety of Mexican eateries. Along the way, you’ll get a local’s view into the culture and architecture that defines Mexico City.Enjoy several food and drink tastings while your receive culinary insights about Mexico and its fare. Taste traditional tacos and a Mexican Tlayuda, which consists of a toasted, crunch tortilla, beans, meat and avocado.Stop at a popular Oaxacan-style restaurant, an authentic cantina in the heart of Polanco and a traditional eatery famous for its delicious specialties. Taste Mexico's famous mole sauce before it's time for dessert! Next, savor dessert from Mexico City’s most famous chocolatier and enjoy delicious ice cream made with authentic Mexican flavors. (Please note: Venues subject to change.)You’ll feel like a local eating at these venues in the cosmopolitan neighborhood of Polanco – a true paradise for foodies! With a peek into Mexico City's culinary secrets, you'll have recommendations to the best restaurants in town so you can continue your discovery after your tour ends.
Mexico City Sightseeing Tour
You'll visit the Metropolitan Cathedral, which is the largest church in all of Latin America, housing many art treasures of the colonial period. This landmark took over 250 years to build, evident in its various architectural styles. Next, become a part of a vast cultural and recreational attraction known as Chapultepec area. This 2,100 acre (8,500 sq. km) area contains five museums, two tranquil lakes, a zoo, an amusement park with one of the world's largest roller coasters, a relaxing botanical garden and many quiet walkways. You'll also visit the National Palace, one of the oldest government seats in the world, which still houses the President's Office and the Ministry of Finance. Become a part of history when you walk through this 1693 palace while observing the Diego Rivera murals that blazon the inner hallways of the building. Lastly, learn about Mexico's 30 centuries of human evolution when you visit the Anthropological Museum, which is the finest archaeological museum in the world. Here, you'll have the chance to see thousands of artifacts, including burial tombs, giant Olmec stone heads, the famous Aztec Calendar Stone and a reconstructed Mayan temple.
Mexico City Airport Round Trip Transfer
When you arrive in Mexico City, don't get stressed trying to find your way around a new city after a long flight. Relax and let a professional driver get you to your hotel in comfort. Enjoy the convenience of a this transfer service while you sit back and relax during your ride. You will be greeted at the airport by a representative and be taken to the comfortable vehicle to head to your hotel. For your return flight, your transport will be waiting for you at the specified time and date so you end your trip with ease. Round trip airport transfers are available between Mexico City (Benito Juarez) International Airport and Reforma/Downtown and Downtown Santa Fe.Transportation is shared and in comfortable, safe and reliable vehicles and with bilingual staff.
Mexico City Sights: Coyoacán, Frida Kahlo Museum, Xochimilco
Coyoacán, National University and Frida Kahlo MuseumBegin your full-day tour with a visit to Coyoacán, one of the oldest neighborhoods in Mexico City, dating back to pre-Hispanic times. As you stroll the cobblestone streets and see 16-century mansions, learn about the history of this area and its colonial legacy from your knowledgeable guide. Listen to how the neighborhood turned into a cultural hotspot, attracting artists and intellectuals in great numbers. Stop at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, built in 1551, the oldest university in North America. Walk around an outdoor gallery of murals and learn about the UNESCO-listed Central Campus, completed in 1952 as a result of a collaboration of more than 60 engineers, architects and artists, including muralists Diego Rivera and Juan O´Gorman. Move on to Jardín Hidalgo and discover a trove of restaurants, cafes, portrait studios and crafts fairs lining the garden area — a great spot to purchase lunch. Step inside San Juan Bautista, one of the oldest churches in Mexico City, and gaze at the beautiful paintings on its vaulted ceiling. Wrap up your Coyoacán visit at the Frida Kahlo Museum, also known as Casa Azul (Blue House). See where this world-renowned artist lived with her husband, Diego Rivera, and learn about her tumultuous life. During your hour of free time here, admire examples of her iconic work. XochimilcoAfter the Frida Kahlo Museum, continue on to Xochimilco, an agricultural area located 17 miles (28 km) south of Mexico City where many of the city’s flowers are grown. Back in Aztec times, this valley was once a lake. Learn how the local people, as a way around the lack of farmland, developed islands with floating reed mats loaded with soil and used them as gardens called chinampas. Today, these gardens are an ecological reserve and a UNESCO World Heritage site.Board a colorful, flat-bottomed boat called a trajinera with your guide, and for an hour take a slow cruise on the chinampa channels, passing by floating gardens of flowers. As your boatman moves the vessel along by pulling a pole through the water, hear from your guide about the characteristic boats, originally hollowed from logs and once used for transportation throughout Mexico.Pass by other painted vessels transporting passengers and check out the boat vendors selling fresh food. Hungry? Taste a variety of dishes and drinks, such as mole, mixiote (barbequed meat), roasted corn, quesadillas, tacos, carnitas, pulque (milk-colored alcoholic beverage) and micheladas (Mexican beer-based cocktail). (Food and drink purchases are at your own expense.) Hear music like mariachi drifting from other boats, occupied by families and visitors celebrating birthdays, baptisms, weddings, or simply a good time. After your memorable boat ride, enjoy transport back to downtown.