  Mundo Chocolate Museum

    Mundo Chocolate Museum

    Zona Rosa & Reforma

    A beautifully restored 1909 building houses Mundo Chocolate, a museum and store known as MUCHO celebrating all things chocolate. The permanent exhibit…

  El Ángel

    El Ángel

    Zona Rosa & Reforma

    The symbol of Mexico City, known as 'El Ángel' (The Angel), this gilded Winged Victory on a 45m-high pillar was sculpted for the independence centennial…

  Estela de Luz

    Estela de Luz

    Zona Rosa & Reforma

    Opposite Torre Mayor, the 104m-high Estela de Luz was built to commemorate Mexico's bicentennial anniversary in 2010, though due to delays in construction…

  La Diana Cazadora

    La Diana Cazadora

    Zona Rosa & Reforma

    Commonly known as La Diana Cazadora (Diana the Hunter), this 1942 bronze nude sculpture atop a fountain is actually meant to represent the Archer of the…

  Torre Mayor

    Torre Mayor

    Zona Rosa & Reforma

    The Torre Mayor stands like a sentinel before the gate to Bosque de Chapultepec. The green-glass tower soars 225m above the capital. The earthquake…

  Torre BBVA Bancomer

    Torre BBVA Bancomer

    Zona Rosa & Reforma

    Across from the Torre Mayor is the Torre BBVA Bancomer, a bank's 50-story skyscraper that became Mexico's tallest building upon its completion in 2015,…

  Centro de Cultura Digital

    Centro de Cultura Digital

    Zona Rosa & Reforma

    In the Estela de Luz basement you'll find this cultural center with temporary expositions, of hit-and-miss interest, focusing on digital technology. Areas…

  Monumento a la Madre

    Monumento a la Madre

    Zona Rosa & Reforma

    Just off Reforma, this monument and open plaza dedicated to mothers features a statue of a woman and child. The first brick was laid on Mother's Day (May…

