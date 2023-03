Commonly known as La Diana Cazadora (Diana the Hunter), this 1942 bronze nude sculpture atop a fountain is actually meant to represent the Archer of the North Star. La Diana stands at the center of a major traffic intersection so is hard to approach.

The League of Decency under the Ávila Camacho administration had the sculptor add a loincloth to the buxom figure, which the artist cleverly attached with just two pins in hope of easy removal in more enlightened times; it was removed in 1966.