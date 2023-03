The collection here exhibits work by noteworthy 20th-century and contemporary Mexican artists, including canvases by Dr Atl, Rivera, Siqueiros, Orozco, Tamayo and O’Gorman, and Frida Kahlo’s Las dos Fridas, possibly her best-known painting. It also has good temporary expositions with a focus on Mexican artists.

Admission-free Sundays are very busy as families spill in from the Bosque de Chapultepec.