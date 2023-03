A multilevel structure built to house international contemporary art, donated by Oaxaca-born painter Rufino Tamayo to the people of Mexico. The small museum exhibits one main cutting-edge work from around the globe at a time, which is thematically arranged with shows from the Tamayo collection and one or two other tiny shows. There's a rustic-chic restaurant overlooking the park, an ideal breakfast stop before exploring Chapultepec's sights.