Galería Abierta de las Rejas de Chapultepec

Polanco & Bosque de Chapultepec

An open-air art gallery (really one side of the avenue) that exhibits photography and prints of paintings by up-and-coming Mexican artists.

Nearby Polanco & Bosque de Chapultepec attractions

1. Jardín Botánico

0.17 MILES

Highlighting Mexico’s plant diversity, this 4-hectare complex in Chapultepec is divided into sections that reflect the country’s varied climatic zones…

2. Museo Tamayo

0.2 MILES

A multilevel structure built to house international contemporary art, donated by Oaxaca-born painter Rufino Tamayo to the people of Mexico. The small…

3. 1a Sección

0.3 MILES

Most of the major attractions of Bosque de Chapultepec are in or near this eastern (and oldest) section, including the Museo Nacional de Historia,…

4. Castillo de Chapultepec

0.31 MILES

A visible reminder of Mexico’s bygone aristocracy, the ‘castle’ that stands atop Chapultepec Hill was begun in 1785 but not completed until after…

5. Museo Nacional de Historia

0.31 MILES

Historical exhibits chronicle the period from the rise of colonial Nueva España to the Mexican Revolution. On display are iconic objects such as the sword…

6. Museo de Arte Moderno

0.32 MILES

The collection here exhibits work by noteworthy 20th-century and contemporary Mexican artists, including canvases by Dr Atl, Rivera, Siqueiros, Orozco,…

7. Monumento a Los Niños Héroes

0.39 MILES

The six marble columns marking Chapultepec park's eastern entrance commemorate the ‘boy heroes,’ six young cadets who perished in battle. On September 13,…

8. Tribuna Monumental de las Águilas

0.41 MILES

This 'Fallen Eagle Monument,' known also as 'el Tribuna Monumental,' is an obelisk dedicated to fallen Mexican soldiers who joined the Allies in the…