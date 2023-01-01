Museo Nacional de Historia

Historical exhibits chronicle the period from the rise of colonial Nueva España to the Mexican Revolution. On display are iconic objects such as the sword wielded by José María Morelos in the Siege of Cuautla and the Virgin of Guadalupe banner borne by Miguel Hidalgo in his march for independence. In addition, the museum, housed in the Castillo de Chapultepec, features a number of dramatic interpretations of Mexican history by leading muralists, including Juan O’Gorman’s panoramic Retablo de la Independencia (Panel of Independence).

Explanatory signs in Spanish only.