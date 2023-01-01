Jardín Botánico

Highlighting Mexico’s plant diversity, this 4-hectare complex in Chapultepec is divided into sections that reflect the country’s varied climatic zones. There are plenty of cacti and agave, a wonderful greenhouse full of rare orchids, and straw creepy-crawly statues that kids might enjoy. The Jardín underwent a major revamp in 2018, bringing a new garden highlighting Mexico's chilies, and a grasshopper space stocked with plants that they love.

The nearest Chapultepec entrance to the garden is across from Museo Tamayo.