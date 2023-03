The converted art storehouse of historian and bibliophile Guillermo Tovar de Teresa opened its doors in 2018 as a sumptuous museum of the Museo Soumaya family. On display are over 1000 art-pieces including paintings, sculptures, furniture, rugs and the complete collection of poet Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz.

The small museum opens 365 days a year, useful for Mondays when most other sights close.