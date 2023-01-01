Opposite Torre Mayor, the 104m-high Estela de Luz was built to commemorate Mexico's bicentennial anniversary in 2010, though due to delays in construction and rampant overspending, the quartz-paneled light tower wasn't inaugurated until 2012. After eight former government officials were arrested in 2013 for misuse of public funds, it became known as the 'tower of corruption.' By night its lit-up panels are pretty enough.

In the tower's basement you'll find the Centro de Cultura Digital, a hit-and-miss cultural center with expositions focusing on digital technology.