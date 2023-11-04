Mexico City is a fun destination for families and children of all ages. In general, Mexican culture is family-oriented, so it is common to see entire families enjoying brunch or hanging out at parks and museums during the weekends.

In Mexico, the phrase "it takes a village to raise a child" is still part of the culture, and grandparents, aunts and uncles tend to be part of children's everyday lives. The city is also known for providing cultural and social activities for free in areas like Centro Histórico and Chapultepec and children of all ages are highly welcomed.

Fall is an excellent time to visit Mexico City with children – the Day of the Dead parade takes place in early November and is a fun and culturally engaging activity for families to enjoy.

Mexico City has tons of cultural entertainment for families © PER Images / Stocksy United

Is Mexico City good for kids?

Generally, children in Mexico City are expected to be part of adult spaces and to behave around the table. Mexico City has tons of cultural entertainment for families, and adventurous children can enjoy Mexican food, such as tacos or quesadillas.

Some restaurants might have children's menus or kid-friendly areas. Visiting the local markets with children can also be a cultural adventure, as fresh produce, seasonal fruits and local candies are widely available and affordable.

Families are welcomed everywhere, but exercise common sense and politeness around others. Remember that this is a densely packed destination. It is common for local toddlers and small children to wear a backpack harness with a leash, and certain areas of the city can be challenging for families not used to big crowds.

Mexico City has a public zoo, a lake, a botanic garden and a children's fair in Chapultepec Park. Take into account that museums offer free access to kids with a valid student ID. Turibus is a great way to explore central and touristy neighborhoods with the family. Check the site for the different circuits and routes, and what the daily pass includes.

Best things to do in Mexico City with kids

"Take into account that Mexico City's weather can change at any moment," says Fernanda Castro, mom of a toddler and culinary guide for Club Tengo Hambre. "Be prepared with a small umbrella and a light jacket for the children.

Each neighborhood has a different vibe and energy for the kids. Stay in areas with child-friendly parks, like Polanco, Roma and Condesa. Centro Histórico can be a bit more challenging because of the crowds, but still worth the visit."

Most neighborhoods have a public playground where kids and families can enjoy fresh air. For example, Parque España in Condesa has a big playground and is quite busy during weekends and early afternoons.

See contemporary art at Museo Tamayo

The contemporary art museum Tamayo, located in Polanco, is small enough for toddlers and younger kids to navigate successfully.

Learn about Xochimilco's farming system

Visiting the ecological area of Xochimilco is fun and engaging for children because of the pretty canal scenery dotted with colorful boats, and the opportunity to learn about the chinampas (floating gardens), Mexico City's ancient agricultural system. You can find a tour that suits your budget on Airbnb or arrange the visit by yourself with your family.

Everyone will return tired from walking around the Teotihuacán pyramids © benedek / Getty Images

Visit the Teotihuacán pyramids

Visiting the Teotihuacán pyramids will take a whole morning, and everyone will likely return tired from walking around the archeological site. Pack sunscreen for the entire family, and bring plenty of drinking water for everyone.

Taking a cooking class is educational for kids and fun for adults © KarlosVBrito7 / Getty Images

Take a cooking class

Experiencing the liveliness of a market, shopping for ingredients and cooking Mexican food is an excellent sensory activity for the entire family: educational for the children and fun to experience as an adult.

Book a private class with Casa Jacaranda and explore a bit of the Juárez neighborhood and its local market.

Get interactive at Papalote Children's Museum

Papalote Museo del Niño is located in Chapultepec Park. The museum offers experiences for toddlers and kids, with interactive exhibits to learn about the natural world and living organisms, city and family life, science projects and physical phenomena. Papalote also has a mega IMAX screen with educational films for children of all ages.

Best things to do in Mexico City with teenagers and tweenagers

Don't miss a visit to the famous Frida Kahlo house © BondRocketImages / Shutterstock

Ride a bicycle in Coyoacán and visit the Frida Kahlo house

Quiet Coyoacán is the perfect neighborhood to ride a bike in with the family while learning about the history and architecture of the area and visiting the famous Frida Kahlo house. Many tour companies offer this service. The best option is to book a private tour and ride at the pace of your teens.

Taste the best tacos in the city and walk around Centro Histórico

Teens and tweenagers with an adventurous food compass will undoubtedly enjoy walking around Centro Histórico to eat some of the best tacos in the city. Club Tengo Hambre offers the option for private 3.5-hour walking tours that focus on Mexico City's best street food specialties while also providing a cultural context for the city's culinary culture.

Experience lucha libre

Lucha libre – Mexican wrestling – is a family affair in Mexico City. Shows are fun and lively, an outside-the-box opportunity for intergenerational bonding. Arena Mexico is the largest wrestling arena in the city, easily accessible from neighborhoods like Roma, Juarez and Condesa.

There are shows every Tuesday and Saturday night; Sunday afternoons are considered family-friendly because shows usually start at 5pm. You can buy tickets online or at the ticket booth. Bring cash in local currency for souvenirs and snacks.

Areas like Condesa have restaurants, museums and parks within walking distance © mehdi33300 / Shutterstock

Tips for planning your trip

Choose to stay in central areas, like Roma, Condesa or Polanco, to have restaurants, museums and parks within walking distance. Most of the sidewalks in these neighborhoods are stroller-friendly, so moving around on foot should be pretty easy.

Finally, picking a hotel with a swimming pool is always a plus. Children of all ages will appreciate time in the water, while adults can have some downtime by the pool.

The Sofitel Mexico City pool is indoors and on the 38th floor with high windows to offer a spectacular view of the city.