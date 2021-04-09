To the casual observer this little-visited government building holds nothing of interest but those in the know flock here to gaze at the 120 murals tucked…
- Secretaría de Educación Pública
To the casual observer this little-visited government building holds nothing of interest but those in the know flock here to gaze at the 120 murals tucked…
- Palacio Nacional
As the seat of the federal branch of the Mexican government, the Palacio Nacional (National Palace) is home to the offices of the president of Mexico and…
- Torre Latinoamericana
The Torre Latinoamericana was Latin America’s tallest building when constructed in 1956, and remains the dominant focal point of Centro Histórico. It's an…
- Templo Mayor
Before the Spaniards demolished it, the Aztec 'Great Temple' Teocalli of Tenochtitlán covered the site where the cathedral now stands, as well as the…
- Catedral Metropolitana
One of Mexico City’s most iconic structures, this cathedral is a monumental edifice: 109m long, 59m wide and 65m high. Started in 1573, it remained a work…
- Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso
Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco and David Siqueiros painted murals here in the 1920s. Most of the work on the main patio is by Orozco; look for the…
- CCasa de los Azulejos
Past the pedestrian corridor Gante stands the amazing Casa de los Azulejos. Dating from 1596, it was built for the Condes (Counts) del Valle de Orizaba…
- AAvenida Madero
This stately pedestrianized shopping avenue west of the Zócalo, linking Bellas Artes and the Zócalo, boasts a veritable catalog of architectural styles…
- Zócalo
The heart of Mexico City is the Plaza de la Constitución. Residents began calling it the Zócalo, meaning ‘base,’ in the 19th century, when plans for a…
