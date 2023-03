Past the pedestrian corridor Gante stands the amazing Casa de los Azulejos. Dating from 1596, it was built for the Condes (Counts) del Valle de Orizaba. Most of the tiles that adorn the outside walls were produced in China and shipped to Mexico on the Manila naos (Spanish galleons). The staircase has a 1925 mural by Orozco and you are free to walk to the upper level.

The building now houses a Sanborns restaurant in a covered courtyard around a Moorish fountain.