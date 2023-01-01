More than just Mexico City’s central post office, this golden palace built in 1907 is an Italianate confection designed by the Palacio de Bellas Artes’ original architect, Adamo Boari. Flourishes of art nouveau, art deco, rococo, neoclassical and Moorish styles are incorporated into the building. The beige stone facade features baroque columns and carved filigree around the windows. The bronze railings on the monumental staircase inside were cast in Florence.

The small Postal Museum, on the 1st floor, is where philatelists can ogle a design of the first stamp ever issued in Mexico.