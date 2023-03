Several blocks west of the Zócalo near Alameda Central is this handsome square, named after Manuel Tolsá, the illustrious late-18th-century sculptor and architect who completed the Catedral Metropolitana. He also created the bronze equestrian statue of the Spanish king Carlos IV (r 1788–1808), which is the plaza’s centerpiece in front of the Museo Nacional de Arte; it originally stood in the Zócalo.