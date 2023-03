The Palacio de Minería was where mining engineers trained in the 19th century. A neoclassical masterpiece, the palace was designed by Tolsá and built between 1797 and 1813. Today it houses a branch of the national university’s engineering department. Visits are by 50-minute guided tour only.

Since 1893 the palace has displayed four restored meteorites that struck northern Mexico 50,000 years ago, one weighing more than 14 tons. There's also a small museum on Tolsá’s life and work.