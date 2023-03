Built for colonial nobility, in 1821 this became the residence of General Agustín Iturbide, a Mexican independence hero who was proclaimed emperor here in 1822. (He abdicated less than a year later, after General Santa Anna announced the birth of a republic.) It hosts interesting exhibits drawn from the bank’s vast art collection, enhanced by the building's atrium. You can read up on the history of the building (Spanish only) on the 2nd floor.