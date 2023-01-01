Museo del Calzado El Borceguí

At this shoe museum – and the oldest shoemaker in Mexico, operating since 1865 – there are over 2000 pieces of footwear on show, many from famous feet such as Mexican authors Carlos Fuentes and Elena Poniatowska, fútbol players, Louis XIV of France and Queen Elizabeth II, plus Magic Johnson’s size 14½ basketball shoes, and Neil Armstrong’s lunar boots. Fashionistas and fetishists will delight at the styles organized by decades. Who doesn’t want to see Japanese sandals made of rice hay?